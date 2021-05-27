Clarksville Dixie Youth Closing Ceremony

What an incredible season it has been! We have enjoyed getting back on the field, eating delicious food from the concessions and more importantly watching the kids have the times of their lives playing the great game of Baseball & Softball. Clarksville Dixie Youth's Closing Ceremonies will be held on Thursday, June 3rd at 7:15 PM immediately following the Boys Coach Pitch and Girls Sweetees games. We encourage all players and parents to attend. Come out and enjoy a great evening supporting our boys and girls who have all worked so hard this season. Our concession stand will be open and we will also have a 50/50 raffle to support our ballpark that night. We hope to see you there as another regular season of Dixie Ball comes to a close.
