Golfers Finish Fourth

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity golf team finished fourth in its Piedmont District match at Beaver Creek Golf Club last Monday afternoon. The Phoenix carded a season-low team score for the second consecutive match, coming in at 310 led by junior Cameron Shriver’s 73. Freshman Ellett Love shot 77, junior Taylor Seamans finished at 79, and freshman Jackson Allgood carded 81 to round out the scoring. Sophomore Barrett Digh and freshman Gage Jones each shot 83. The team totals for the match were as follows: Halifax 290, Magna Vista 291, Patrick County 298, Mecklenburg 310, George Washington-Danville 349, Bassett 359, Tunstall 380, Martinsville 414. Magna Vista’s Logan Williams was the medalist with a 3-under par 68.
