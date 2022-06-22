Mecklenburg Football High School Summer Schedule

Mecklenburg County High School began summer conditioning workouts on Monday, June 20 and will continue doing so through August. These workouts are for rising 9th through 12th graders and will be held at the Park View High School Weight Room.
Please wear sneakers and bring cleats to work out inside and outside. Meetings will always happen in the weight room and finish on the practice field.
For those needing transportation on the West End of the County, the bus will pick up students at Chase City Food Lion at 3p.m. and Clarksville Food Lion at 3:20p.m. to head to Park View.
The Middle School will begin conditioning on Tuesday and Thursdays at Park View High School on the practice field from 6p.m. to 7:30p.m. They began Tuesday, June 21 and the next date will be Thursday, June 23 at 6p.m. Coach Bruce Cliborne will share more details at the workouts.
Kelvin Hutcheson has shared schedules on his Facebook page. They can also be found on The News Progress’s Facebook page.
All students participating must have an UPDATED VHSL physical. If you played a sport this past season, that physical will be out of date June 30.