Clarksville Dixie Youth registration open!

Dixie Youth’s Baseball and Girls Softball 2022 registration is now open. Registration fee is $50 for 1st child, $40 for each additional child.
Online registration can be completed at https://sites.google.com/view/clarksvilledixieyouth. For in-person registration, go to the Shaver Field Concession Stand on one of the following dates:
- Sunday, February 13 from 1p.m. to 3p.m.
- Wednesday, February 23 from 5:30p.m. to 8p.m.
- or Sunday, March 6 from 1p.m. to 3p.m.
Registration forms may also be mailed with check payable to:
Clarksville Dixie Youth PO Box 522 Clarksville, VA 23927
Drop off locations can be found at Napa or Hite’s Department Store. A late fee of $25 will be added to registrations after March 15.
Softball
* Sweeties (Ages 4-6)
* Darlings (Ages 7-8)
* Angels (Ages 9-10)
* Ponytails (Ages 11-12)
* Belles (Ages 13-15)
* Debs (Ages 16-19)
Age as of August 1, 2022
Baseball
* T-Ball (Ages 4-6)
* Coach Pitch (Ages 7-8)
* Minor League (Ages 9-10)
* Ozone Major (Ages 11-12)
Age as of May 1, 2022