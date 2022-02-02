Clarksville Dixie Youth registration open!

Dixie Youth’s Baseball and Girls Softball 2022 registration is now open. Registration fee is $50 for 1st child, $40 for each additional child.

Online registration can be completed at https://sites.google.com/view/clarksvilledixieyouth. For in-person registration, go to the Shaver Field Concession Stand on one of the following dates:

  1. Sunday, February 13 from 1p.m. to 3p.m.
  2. Wednesday, February 23 from 5:30p.m. to 8p.m.
  3. or Sunday, March 6 from 1p.m. to 3p.m.

Registration forms may also be mailed with check payable to:

Clarksville Dixie Youth  PO Box 522  Clarksville, VA 23927

Drop off locations can be found at Napa or Hite’s Department Store. A late fee of $25 will be added to registrations after March 15.

Softball  

*   Sweeties (Ages 4-6)  

*   Darlings (Ages 7-8)  

*   Angels (Ages 9-10)  

*   Ponytails (Ages 11-12)  

*   Belles (Ages 13-15)  

*   Debs (Ages 16-19) 

Age as of August 1, 2022

Baseball  

*   T-Ball (Ages 4-6)  

*   Coach Pitch (Ages 7-8)  

*   Minor League (Ages 9-10)  

*   Ozone Major (Ages 11-12)      

Age as of May 1, 2022