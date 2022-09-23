The Mecklenburg High School varsity volleyball team went 2-1 on the court last week to improve to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the Piedmont District.
The highlight of the week was the first home game in school history last Tuesday evening when the Lady Phoenix downed Dan River HS 3-1 in front of a big crowd in Baskerville.
“It was a long but special week. Honestly, my biggest takeaway from the week was how special Tuesday night was,” said Mecklenburg coach Justin Kirkland. “In our first game of the season at Dan River, we lost in four sets; Tuesday night, we beat that same team, a very good team, mind you, in four sets, and while I certainly credit our girls for executing out there on the court, that crowd almost literally pulled us across the finish line. The crowd, namely our amazing Student Section, and the energy that they provided propelled us to a dominant win in the first set and a close win in the second set. Dan River made the adjustments in the third to get the win and had us on the ropes in the fourth. What impressed me most about our girls in that fourth set was the never-say-die mentality they showed continually coming back from multi-point deficits late in the set. I told them near the end, I don't care if we have to play to 30, we're winning this set and sure enough, we pulled it out 29-27. Again, I honestly believe the crowd willed us to that victory.”
Coach Kirkland said it was a night his team will always remember.
“During a timeout near the end of that Dan River match, I told the girls to take a moment, look around, and just take it all in; we will all remember that night when we're old and gray; we'll look back fondly and remember how we were all a part of history, a part of something special that night,” he said. “Trust me, I understand the significance of that night and am so honored to have been a part of it.”
Grace Newcomb paced Mecklenburg with 10 kills and six aces in the victory while Paige Springer added 10 kills and three blocks. Skyla King recorded seven kills while Whitney Polster tallied five kills and four aces and Elena Bailey added four kills.
The Lady Phoenix topped Martinsville 3-0 on Thursday night, capturing the three games by the scores of 25-11, 25-13 and 25-14.
Lillie Puryear led Mecklenburg with three kills and five aces while Springer added three kills. G. Newcomb totaled seven aces in the win while Polster tallied five and Carrington Sasser added four.
The Lady Phoenix fell 3-0 at Appomattox last Monday, dropping the three games by the scores of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-10.
Bailey and Newcomb led Mecklenburg with four kills apiece while Springer added three.
JV’s Win 2 of 3
The Mecklenburg JV’s won two out of three on the court last week to improve to 6-1 on the season.
After falling 2-0 to Appomattox County last Monday, the Baby Phoenix rebounded to top Dan River 2-0 in its first ever home game and Martinsville by a 2-0 score.
MS Wins Two
The Mecklenburg Middle School JV team won two games last week, topping E. W. Wyatt and Cumberland by 3-0 scores to improve to 2-0 on the season.