Lady Phoenix Capture Program’s First Win over Brunswick

After falling to Dan River High School in its first-ever contest, the Mecklenburg County High School varsity volleyball team captured its first win in program history with a 3-0 victory over Brunswick HS in Lawrenceville on Thursday night.
The win improved the Lady Phoenix to 1-1 on the season while the Lady Bulldogs fell to 0-2.
Mecklenburg got off to a good start in the contest, jumping out to a 7-1 lead and opening up a 13-4 lead on an ace by Carrington Sasser. A kill by Grace Newcomb increased the lead to 14-4.
Brunswick got an ace from Taniyah Hicks to trim the lead to 15-6 but Mecklenburg got six straight points on serve from Newcomb to capture a 25-8 win in the first game.
Mecklenburg got five points on serve from Lillie Puryear to open the second game and take a 5-0 lead. Zaniyah Malone scored two points for the Lady Bulldogs to cut the lead to 6-4 but Newcomb put down a kill for the Lady Phoenix and then scored the last nine points on serve for a 25-6 victory.
The Lady Phoenix jumped out to an 8-2 lead on back-to-back aces by Avery Evans in the third game before Hicks put down a kill for Brunswick to trim the lead to 9-4. Four aces by Newcomb increased the Mecklenburg lead to 15-4 and back-to-back kills by Elena Bailey increased the lead to 21-5 as Mecklenburg closed out the match with a 25-6 win.
G. Newcomb led the Lady Phoenix with four kills while Paige Springer, Whitney Polster, Skyla King, Tori Powell and Bailey added two apiece. Newcomb recorded 21 aces in the victory while Puryear added five.
Mecklenburg dropped its first contest last Tuesday night after falling 3-1 to Dan River HS on the road. The home team won the first two games by the scores of 25-22 and 25-23 before the Lady Phoenix rallied to win the third game by the score of 25-18. Dan River closed the match with a 25-19 win in the fourth game.
Newcomb led Mecklenburg with 12 kills in the match while Polster recorded 10 and Springer added nine. Newcomb tallied 11 assists on the night while Puryear and King added three apiece.
MJV’s, 2-0
The Mecklenburg junior varsity team topped Dan River 2-0 after capturing the two games by the scores of 25-15 last Tuesday in its program opener.
Jansyn King and Grace Walsh both had three kills apiece to lead the Baby Phoenix while Walsh led the squad with four aces and Julie King and Aliza Hatcher added three apiece.
Aubree Wilbourne led the Baby Phoenix with seven digs while Hatcher recorded six, Karlae Wilson tallied five and Kensley Neal added four.