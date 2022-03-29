Dixie Youth last call for sign-ups

Clarksville Dixie Youth’s practices are off to a good start for all baseball and softball players!
Last call for sign up before games start; Games Start the week of April 4. Opening ceremonies will be held Friday night, April 8 beginning at 6p.m. with two great Belles and Ozone games.
There are over 275 kids and 25 total teams playing ball this season.
The concessions stand will open with Home-run Specials. Anyone willing to volunteer in the concessions stand during this season is welcome to contact Dixie Youth at clarksvilledixieyouth@gmail.com.