Hutcheson Named Mecklenburg HS Football Coach

A familiar face will lead the Mecklenburg County High School football team in its debut season this fall.
Former Dragons’ mentor Kelvin Hutcheson was recently tapped as the new head coach of the Phoenix for their first season in 2022.
Hutcheson said he is excited for the opportunity.
“I want to help bridge the two (school) communities as they come together,” he said. “I know how important football is and I can help build that foundation. I was part of a new program in college and I went through some of those challenges.”
He said playing as an upper division school in a new district will present many opportunities.
“Going into a new division and a new district will be exciting,” he said. “We need to get as many kids to come out as possible. Training in the weight room will be key. We have to be committed to that and we can compete.”
Hutcheson said he plans to start getting interested players together for weightlifting sessions as soon as possible.
“I want to get them together and allow them to get to know each other,” he said. “We still have some challenges with COVID but it is important that we get them together as soon as we can.”
Hutcheson said he will also start talking to coaches from both schools as he puts his staff together.
“I want guys that want to be here for the kids,” he said. “I want their input so we can build a program that is as strong as possible.”
Playing/Coaching Career
Hutcheson, a member of the Park View Class of 2000, was an All-Region and All-District pick at linebacker in his senior campaign and was selected as MVP of the squad. He helped the Dragons’ to a 7-3 record, a second-place finish in the district race, and a regional bid.
Hutcheson drew interest from several college programs including VMI, Wingate, Clinch Valley and Ferrum but ended up deciding to attend and play football at Averett University.
“It was a small school with smaller classes and it was an opportunity for me to play,” he said. “They were building something new and that appealed to me.”
Hutcheson had a tremendous career for the Cougars and he was inducted into the Averett Hall of Fame in 2014.
He led the country in tackles in 2001 during his sophomore campaign, averaging 15.6 per game for the Cougars.
After taking a year off to serve in the National Guard following 9/11, Hutcheson returned and played his senior campaign, finishing with 404 career tackles to become Averett’s all-time record holder.
Hutcheson also holds program records for total tackles, unassisted tackles, assisted tackles and is tied for the career mark for sacks. He holds most of Averett's single-season tackling records and owns the top five single-game tackle totals in Averett history.
Hutcheson earned USA South All-Conference First Team honors three times during his college career and was selected to both the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) All-State Team and the Roanoke Times All-State Team three times. Hutcheson was named to the USA South Conference's 50th Anniversary football team in 2013.
Following college, Hutcheson went to free-agent tryouts with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs and attended summer training camp with Tulsa of the Arena League.
“It just wasn’t for me,” Hutcheson said of arena football.
He returned to Averett as a Linebackers Coach in 2006.
“I was able to help them win our only conference tittle so far,” he said.
Hutcheson began his career as a teacher and coach at Brunswick HS in 2007, serving on Coach Harold Williams’ staff.
He earned the head coach position for the Park View varsity football team in 2013 and coached until 2017 going 34-19 over five seasons.
The Dragons went 9-1 during the regular season in his final campaign.
“We had some good years,” he said. “I enjoyed helping kids find a career path. Football does a lot for people that others don’t always see.”
Hutcheson is a Physical Education teacher at Park View. He also serves as a Minster in the community and has a personal training business.
He and wife Latonia have one son, Kaleb.