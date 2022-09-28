Golfers Finish Fourth

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity golf team finished fourth in its final regular match at Oak Hills Country Club last Monday afternoon.
The Phoenix shot 329 as a team.
Jackson Allgood led Mecklenburg with a 79, Cameron Shriver shot 82, and Taylor Seamans, Ellett Love and Gage Jones all shot 84.
Magna Vista won the match with a team score of 309, Halifax finished one shot back at 310, and Patrick County carded 324. Tunstall finished fifth at 376, George Washington-Danville carded 427, Martinsville finished at 472, and Bassett did not field enough golfers to register a team score.
Halifax’s J.D. Cunningham and Patrick County’s Wesley Roberson tied for medalist honors with a 73.