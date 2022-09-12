Baby Phoenix Fall 20-8 in Opener

The Mecklenburg County High School junior varsity football team fought to the end but fell 20-8 at Central of Lunenburg HS last Wednesday night in its season opener.
The Baby Chargers took the opening kickoff and went on a ground barrage, moving from their 38-yard line to the Baby Phoenix 6-yard line. The drive consumed the entire first quarter and did not end until the first play of the second half when Mecklenburg’s Lafeyette Elliot came up with a fumble recovery to end the threat.
The Baby Phoenix got a 28-yard run from Shamareon Rainey and a 27-yard pass completion from Derrion Brooks to Bronson Ross on their first offensive series of the game to move to the Lunenburg 25-yard line where the drive ended after an incomplete pass on fourth down.
Lunenburg then went on another long drive moving 75-yards on 14 plays to get on the scoreboard on the final play of the first half on a 3-yard touchdown run by TreVon Porter. The fullback added a 2-point conversion run to give the Baby Chargers an 8-0 lead at the halftime break.
Following a Mecklenburg punt to start the second half, Lunenburg scored on a 20-yard touchdown run by Gerald Hooten to take a 14-0 lead at the 6:32 mark of the third quarter.
The Baby Phoenix answered on their next possession. Following a short kickoff, Brooks picked up 27-yards on a run to move inside of the red zone and then hit Burdell Haskins, Jr., with a nifty pass in the corner of the endzone for a 7-yard touchdown pass. Brooks added a 2-point conversion run to cut the lead to 14-8 with 4:23 left in the stanza.
The Baby Phoenix went back to work early in the fourth quarter and got a 23-yard from Landon Funderburk to move inside of the Lunenburg redzone. The drive stalled however and a bad snap on fourth and long gave the Baby Chargers possession at the Mecklenburg 38-yard line.
Lunenburg went back to the ground attack and Porter added a 1-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left on the clock to seal the 20-8 victory.
Offsides penalties proved to be a major problem for the Baby Phoenix in the contest as Mecklenburg was whistled for eight infractions in the game.