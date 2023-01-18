Clarksville Dixie Youth opens registration for 2023 season

Offers scholarship information for graduating players
Softball
- Sweetees (Ages 4-6)
- Darlings (Ages 7-8)
- Angels (Ages 9-10)
- Ponytails (Ages 11-12)
- Belles (Ages 13-15)
- Debs (Ages 16-19)
- Age as of May 1, 2023
Baseball
- T-Ball (Ages 4-6)
- Coach Pitch (Ages 7-8)
- Minor League (Ages 9-10)
- Ozone (Ages 11-12)
- Dixie Boys (Ages 13-14)
- Pre-Majors (Ages 15-16)
- Majors (15-19)
- 15U (15 & Under)
- Age as of May 1, 2023
REGISTRATION FEES
$50 for the 1st child, $40 for each additional child.
Registration forms may be mailed with check payable to: Clarksville Dixie Youth, P.O. Box 522, Clarksville, VA 23927.
Forms may also be dropped off at Napa or Hite's Department Store.
There is a late fee of $20 for registrations received after March 3rd. Online registration: https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=581679 .
Scholarship Information for girls, youth boys and older boys below:
Softball
If you have a high school senior that has played Dixie Softball for at least two seasons we encourage you to apply for the Dixie Softball Scholarship Opportunity. The application must be postmarked by 2/1/2023.
This is not affiliated with Clarksville Dixie Youth but being a part of the Dixie Softball Franchise we wanted to pass this along to all of players and their families. We would love to see youth from our area apply for this.
Baseball
If you have a high school senior that has played Dixie Youth Baseball (ages 13 or under) for at least one season we encourage you to apply for the Dixie Youth Baseball Scholarship Opportunity. The application must be postmarked by 3/1/2023. Note: There is also a separate scholarship opportunity for boys who have played Dixie Boys & Majors that we will share about separately.
This is not affiliated with Clarksville Dixie Youth but being a part of the Dixie Baseball Franchise we wanted to pass this along to all of players and their families. We would love to see youth from our area apply for this.
Older Boys
If you have a high school senior that has played Dixie Boys or Majors Baseball (ages 13 or over) for at least one season we encourage you to apply for the Dixie Boys & Majors Baseball Scholarship Opportunity. The application must be postmarked by 4/1/2023.
This is not affiliated with Clarksville Dixie Youth but being a part of the Dixie Baseball Franchise we wanted to pass this along to all of players and their families. We would love to see youth from our area apply for this.
To receive a form for any of the above scholarships, please email Clarksville Dixie Youth at clarksvilledixieyouth@gmail.com and let us know which scholarship you are interested in applying for and we can provide the form.