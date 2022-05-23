Clarksville Dixie Youth baseball and softball is having a great season with games each night of the week. The teams will start the Hit-a Thon fundraiser in the next few weeks to see which player hits the ball farthest by team and division. Our closing season ceremonies will be held on June 3rd @ 7:30pm at Shaver Field. All are welcome to this community event and the concession stand will be offering. Also the Clarksville Dixie Boys will start practice this week and the season will be the remaining month of May and June for 13-15 year old boys. We are excited for them.