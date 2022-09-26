The Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team turned in a much better performance on Thursday evening in front of another big crowd in Baskerville but ultimately fell 40-28 to visiting Halifax County at Phoenix Field.
The win improved the Comets to 3-0 on the young campaign while the Phoenix fell to 1-3.
“Moral victories are not what we are after,” Mecklenburg County coach Kelvin Hutcheson said after the contest. “(We) played hard but we are just not in shape and we were not ready for this level. We had too many injuries tonight and they were in better shape. The kids have got to put in the work and we as coaches have to have them prepared.”
Hutcheson said several individual Phoenix players had big games and he was proud of the guys who came in off of the bench following injuries that started to mount later in the game.
“We had some guys to play their hearts out tonight,” he said. “We also had some guys step up after others were injured.”
Mecklenburg got off to a much better start then they had in the previous two games. They took the opening kickoff and went straight to work, converting a fourth-and-5 on a 15-yard pass completion from Kevin Price to Kratavion Thomas to move onto the Comets side of the field.
A 10-yard gallop by Tomar Logan moved the Phoenix into the redzone and Khiyon Alston scored on a 19-yard touchdown run. The PAT by Chase Crabel gave Mecklenburg a 7-0 lead at the 8:48 mark of the opening quarter.
The Phoenix forced Halifax to punt on their first offensive possession and Mecklenburg picked up two first downs on their next possession on good runs by Logan but the drive stalled forcing a punt.
Halifax got a 38-yard run from quarterback Dakii Chandler to move deep into Mecklenburg territory on their second offensive possession and Chandler hit Trevor Barnes with a 9-yard touchdown strike. The PAT knotted the score at seven at the 2:34 mark of the first quarter.
After stopping Mecklenburg on fourth down on their next series at their 40-yard line, the Comets took advantage of the good field position when Chandler hit Atavion Mabins with a 40-yard touchdown pass and a 14-7 lead at the 11:47 mark of the second quarter.
Mecklenburg’s Jaylin Haskins came up with a sack for a 10-yard loss later in the quarter to force a Halifax punt.
The Phoenix were unable to move the ball however and also punted.
Mecklenburg’s Mikel Mcfail came up with a fumble recovery on the next series and Logan hit Thomas with a 21-yard touchdown pass. The PAT by Crabel knotted the score at 14 with 5:35 left to play in the first half.
Halifax answered on their following possession. A 21-yard run by Chandler moved the Comets onto the Mecklenburg side of the field and a 24-yard pass from the quarterback to Barnes moved the ball to the 1-yard line. On the next play, Joshua Miller broke up the middle for a touchdown and the Comets added the PAT for a 21-14 lead with 3:35 left in the first half.
The Phoenix took advantage of a short kickoff and two plays later, Logan hit Thomas with a 52-yard touchdown strike. The PAT by Crabel knotted the score at 21 at the 2:46 mark of the second quarter.
Halifax again answered on their next possession when Chandler broke a 35-yard touchdown run for the Comets to give them a 27-21 lead with 54 seconds left in the half.
Halifax recovered a Mecklenburg fumble on the ensuing kickoff and drove to the 3-yard line but the halftime clock expired when a run up the middle was stopped at the 1-yard line.
The Comets stopped the Phoenix on their first offensive set of the second half and took over near midfield.
After picking up two first downs, Mecklenburg was whistled for a face mask penalty which advanced the ball to the 12-yard line and Miller scored on the next play as Halifax opened up a 33-21 lead at the 5:31 mark of the third quarter.
With injuries mounting on the Mecklenburg sideline, Logan came up with a big play for the home team when he recovered a fumble near midfield and returned it 44-yards for a touchdown. The PAT by Crabel cut the Halifax lead to 33-28.
The play also knocked Chandler out of the game with an ankle injury.
The Comets however rallied and Atavion Mabins, who took over at quarterback, picked up 26 yards on a second down run and then hit Barnes with a 40-yard touchdown pass as the PAT gave Halifax a 40-28 lead with 10:01 left to play in the game.
The Halifax defense intercepted Logan on Mecklenburg’s next series but Jaylin Haskins came up with a fumble recovery for the Phoenix to regain possession.
Three minutes later, Haskins came up with another fumble recovery after Mecklenburg had went for it and were unsuccessful on fourth down from the Halifax 12-yard line.
The Phoenix did not quit and Logan hit Crabel with an 18-yard pass completion and hit Alston with a 16-yard pass completion but a fourth down pass fell incomplete and Halifax only had to take a knee twice to run out the clock on the victory.
At Weddington
Mecklenburg will travel to play Weddington HS, a 4A team, out of Matthews, NC, on Friday night.
The Warriors are 3-1 on the season and topped Ardrey Kell HS 31-14 in their most recent game on September 9.
“They are a state caliber team,” Hutcheson said.
Unofficial Statistics
M H
First downs 13 19
Rushes-yds 39-130 41-175
Passes 9-23-1 12-20-0
Passing yds 142 181
Fumbles-lost 2-1 7-3
Penalties-yds 12-92 10-95
Punts-avg 3-26.7 4-27.2
Mecklenburg Rushing – Logan 24-112, Team 2-(-15), Price 1-(-5), Thomas 2-0. Crabel 1-4, Alston 3-19, Watson 3-13, Funderburk 3-2. Passing – Price 1-4-0, 15 yds; Logan 8-19-1, 127 yds. Receiving – Thomas 3-88, Price 2-4, Crabel 2-27, Dailey 1-7, Alston 1-16.