Mecklenburg County High School cross-country coach Michael Herring said his first-year program has embraced the challenges of a new season in a new district and conference.
“We are excited to have added a middle school JV squad,” he added. “They will compete in races but they do not count towards team scores.”
The Phoenix competed on a short 2-mile track in their season opener outside of Martinsville last Wednesday.
The Mecklenburg girls’ team finished third in the meet while the boys finished fifth.
Natalie Adams, a JV runner, finished seventh individually in the race with a time of 16:02 while sophomore Cassie Currin was eighth with a time of 16:19. Freshman Ariana Tolliver finished 10th with a time of 16:29 while sophomore Olivia Hayes was 11th with a time of 16:33. Junior Isabella Beatty finished 21st for the Phoenix with a time of 18:01.
Rafferty Lee led the Mecklenburg County boys and finished 12th with a time of 13:14 while sophomore Conner Malone finished 15th with a time of 13:19 and Nicolas Vaughan was 27th with a time of 14:16. Koen Gill finished 50th with a time of 16:00 for the Phoenix while Reid Blackwell finished 58th with a time of 17:16.
“While I'm extremely proud of the team we've acquired, we are still welcoming new runners as our school year is just beginning,” said Herring. “We have a fairly young team and I'm excited for the potential that lies in Phoenix XC.”
Herring said Coach Jamie Beatty has been an asset to the program.