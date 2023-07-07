SH Coach Pitch All-Stars Fall

The South Hill All-Stars dropped the third and deciding game of their series with Halifax 11-1 last Tuesday night in the Dixie Youth District 2 Coach Pitch Division I tournament in South Boston.
With the victory, Halifax (2-1) earned a bid to the Dixie Youth Coach Pitch Division I state tournament.
Halifax got off to a great start in the game, scoring seven runs in the top of the first inning. A controversial call happened in the stanza after a hard-hit ball down the third base line, which many South Hill supporters felt was a foul ball, was ruled fair which allowed Halifax to plate two runs and start the early rally.
South Hill scored its lone run in the bottom of the second when Taylor Smith doubled and scored on a sac fly by Carson Boyd.
It was all Halifax after that as the home team scored three runs in the third inning and one in the fourth.
Halifax outhit South Hill 18-5 in the game.
Smith led South Hill with two hits on the day while Mason Garnett, Zach Bond and Zach Jones added one hit apiece.