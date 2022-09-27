Mecklenburg JV’s Top Halifax, 50-20

The Mecklenburg High School junior varsity football team got out to a quick start and smacked Halifax County 50-20 on the road last Wednesday night.
The victory improved the Baby Phoenix to 1-1 on the season.
Mecklenburg got on the scoreboard when Alvian Lewis scored the first touchdown of the night on a run and Shamareon Rainey added a 2-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead.
After Halifax tied the score at eight, Baby Phoenix quarterback Derrion Brooks scored on a 2-yard keeper for a 14-8 lead at the 1:04 mark of the first quarter.
Brooks scored on an 8-yard run early in the second quarter for a 20-8 lead at the 9:14 mark.
Iszwohn Bragg came up with an interception that he returned for a touchdown later in the stanza but the play was called back due to a penalty.
Rainey scored on a 15-yard shuttle pass from Brooks late in the quarter to give Mecklenburg a 26-8 lead at the halftime break.
Halifax scored on a 7-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and then added a punt return for a touchdown to cut the Baby Phoenix lead to 26-20 at the 2:53 mark.
Lewis answered with a 20-yard touchdown run for Mecklenburg and Triston House added a 2-point conversion run to give the Baby Phoenix a 34-20 lead with 31 seconds left in the quarter.
The stanza ended with a 10-yard sack by Bryson Burns.
Bronson Ross caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Brooks at the 5:43 mark of the fourth quarter and Brooks added a 2-point conversion run for a 42-20 lead.
Lafayette Elliott forced a fumble later in the quarter for Mecklenburg and Brooks added a scoop and score and a 2-point conversion to complete the scoring.
Jackson Icenhour came up with a fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter to halt a final Halifax drive.