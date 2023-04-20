Mecklenburg County Schools, with support from the Mecklenburg County
Business Education Partnership, will host their 10th Annual Senior of the Month Banquet on June 14, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Mecklenburg County Public Schools’ Middle / High School Complex in Baskerville, VA. Throughout the school year (September-May) one Senior is recognized at Mecklenburg County High School each month based on their citizenship, accomplishments, and overall demeanor by their peers, their teachers and/or their coaches. There are a total of 9 students. Each month the nominated senior is honored at the monthly School Board meeting in which they receive their nomination. The Senior Banquet is held as a tribute to these seniors with a dinner. These are extraordinary students who deserve to be recognized.
We need the help of businesses in the community to once again make this event as successful as the last 9 years. We are asking businesses to sponsor a senior attending the dinner for $100 (or even more if you can) which goes towards college scholarships for all of the students. A representative from the sponsoring business is invited to attend the dinner, which is encouraged so that they can share the unforgettable experience. Another meaningful part of the dinner is when the students get to present their mentors or favorite teachers with a plaque and thank them for their positive influence on their lives. It is an event you really want to experience. Sponsors who have attended in the past have stated that they enjoyed it so much that they want to attend every year. You will not be disappointed!
If you are able to assist and would like to be a part of this meaningful night, please contact Phyllis Bullock Eppes, MCBEP Director, at 434-480-1744 or director@mcbep.org.