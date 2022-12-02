The Brunswick High School varsity boys’ basketball team jumped out to a 12-3 lead to open the contest on Saturday evening and cruised past Mecklenburg HS 64-46 in a VHSL Benefit Game in Lawrenceville to complete pre-season play for both teams.
The Bulldogs, who are looking to make a deep run in this year’s VHSL Class 2 playoffs, opened the game with a thunderous dunk by Jamarkell Mays and then got a trey from Noah Sadler and a bucket from Jamari Anderson to open up a 7-0 lead at the 5:47 mark of the first quarter.
Amonta Farrar hit a trey to get Mecklenburg on the board at the 5:26 mark before Jamarjae Barner knocked down a trey for the Bulldogs and Jamalachi Pearson added a runner for a 12-3 lead at the 4:13 mark.
Brunswick coach Charreko Walker went to his bench early after the big start but Mecklenburg responded with a 13-2 run to open up a 15-14 lead after back-to-back treys by Tomar Logan.
Pearson hit two free-throws for Brunswick and Justice Green added two buckets over the final 45 seconds to give the Bulldogs a 20-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Brunswick went back to its starters to begin the second quarter and the Bulldogs opened on a 12-0 run to take a 32-15 lead on a trey by Sadler.
Logan scored two buckets for Mecklenburg and Derrion Brooks hit a short jumper to cut the Brunswick lead to 34-22 at the 1:25 mark.
Jeremiah Harrison scored a bucket in the paint in the final minute for the Bulldogs and Brunswick took a 39-24 lead to the halftime break.
Mays opened the second half with another big dunk for Brunswick and Anderson followed with a putback before Barner buried a trey as the Bulldogs opened up a 46-25 lead at the 6:09 mark.
Brooks hit a trey and scored five straight points for the Phoenix before Anderson added another inside bucket and Pearson threw down a baseline dunk to give Brunswick a 50-30 lead.
Mecklenburg got five points from Kratavion Thomas and ended the quarter on a 10-3 run to close to 53-40 after three quarters.
Brunswick opened the fourth quarter on an 8-3 run to take a 60-43 lead on a free-throw by Pearson at the 4:10 mark and both teams substituted liberally over the last three minutes.
Mays led Brunswick with 12 points on the night while Barner scored 11 and Anderson added 10.
Logan led Mecklenburg with 12 points while Brooks added 11.
- Brunswick………20 19 14 11 - 64
- Mecklenburg….…15 9 16 6 - 46
Brunswick – Sadler 8, Barner 11, Jay. Jones 1, Green 7. Richardson 7, Mays 12, Pearson 8, Anderson 10, Harrison 2.
Mecklenburg – Lewis 4, Logan 12, Thomas 7, Brooks 11, Farrar 5, Alexander 2, Aman B 2.
MJV’s, 35-18
The Mecklenburg JV boys’ basketball team topped Brunswick 35-18 in its final tune-up before regular season play begins on Saturday.
Leading 7-6 after the first quarter of play, the Baby Phoenix went on a 11-2 run in the second quarter to open up an 18-8 halftime lead.
Both teams struggled to find the range in the third quarter but the Baby Phoenix closed the contest on a 13-7 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Jah Harris led the Baby Phoenix with 12 points.
- MJV………7 11 4 13 - 35
- BJV……….6 2 3 7 – 18
Mecklenburg JV’s – Harris 12, Rainey 4, Haskins 2, Ross 4, Simmons 4, Bragg 3, Goode 2, Icenhour 2, Wood 2.
Brunswick JV’s – Richardson 4, Tisdale 1, Owens 4, Roach 2, Bentley 4, Smith 3.