It was a great night for the Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team on Friday as the local team earned their second win of the season in dominating fashion with a 42-0 victory over visiting John Marshall HS.
The win improved the Phoenix to 2-7 on the season while the Justices fell to 1-8.
“We give glory to God for allowing us to get to this point. It means a lot for the kids,” said Mecklenburg County varsity football coach Kelvin Hutcheson. “They have been hungry and working hard. It was also a joy to have the players from the South Hill Yellow Jackets and Mecklenburg Bulls here for Youth Night.”
Hutcheson said the Phoenix will continue to work this week as they prepare for Senior Night and the regular season finale against Nottoway HS on Friday.
“We are going to continue to work to be ready for Senior Night,” he said
The Mecklenburg defense set the tone for the contest early as a big hit by Mikel Mcfail led to a fumble on the Justices’ second play from scrimmage and Javontae Haskins recovered near midfield.
After a 20-yard run by Tomar Logan, the senior quarterback hooked up with senior wide receiver Chase Crabel on a 25-yard touchdown pass for a 6-0 lead at the 8:11 mark of the opening quarter.
The Phoenix got a sack from Anthony Dailey on the Justices’ second possession which led to a punt.
After Mecklenburg was stopped a yard short of a first down on their next possession near midfield, Logan ripped the ball away from the John Marshall quarterback on a pass play and took it 44-yards for a touchdown and a 12-0 lead at the 4:12 mark of the first quarter.
Following a Justices’ punt, Mecklenburg went back to work late in the opening quarter as Zacchaeus Gooch picked up 22-yards on a rush and Shamareon Rainey added 21-yards on another run to set up quarterback Kevin Price for a 5-yard touchdown run up the middle behind his offensive line and an 18-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Mecklenburg defense partially blocked a punt early in the second quarter and Price took the ball behind his offensive line up the gut for a 15-yard touchdown run and a 24-0 lead at the 9:41 mark of the second quarter.
Jerry Cypress came up with a fumble recovery for the Phoenix late in the second quarter and Mecklenburg went back to work on offense as Logan broke a run up the middle on his way to a 58-yard touchdown to give the home team a 30-0 lead at the 5:29 mark of the second quarter.
Landon Funderburk came up with an interception for Mecklenburg on the visitors’ next offensive set and the Phoenix cashed in as Gooch scored on a 16-yard touchdown run for a 36-0 lead that the home team took to the halftime break.
The Phoenix defense continued to shine with a running clock in the second half as Burdell Haskins came up with an interception and Mecklenburg added a final score with 2:02 left in the game when Mcfail broke a 27-yard touchdown run for the final margin.
Unofficial Statistics
M JM
First downs………….16 5
Rushes-yds…………35-296 20-(-9)
Passes………………3-6-1 4-18-3
Passing yds…………..39 68
Fumbles-lost………...1-0 2-2
Penalties-yds………..9-95 6-55
Punts-avg……………0-0 4-12.25
Mecklenburg Rushing – Hart 1-(-3), Gooch 13-86, Logan 8-127, Team 1-(-15), Rainey 1-21, Price 3-27, Lewis 2-3, Mcfail 1-27, Hurt 3-14, Dailey 2-9. Passing – Logan, 3-5-0, 39 yds. Price 0-1-1. Receiving – Crabel 2-23, Thomas 1-6.