The Mecklenburg County Middle School boys’ basketball team stayed unbeaten with a pair of wins last week including a 35-24 win over Lunenburg last Wednesday to improve to 7-0 on the season.
The Phoenix trailed 12-11 at the halftime break but got six points apiece from Jamir Roberts and Jacari Burnette in the second half to pull away for the victory.
Camari Whitehead led the Phoenix with 10 points in the game while Raymon Lancaster and Roberts scored eight points apiece, Burnette totaled six and Jeremiah Davis added three.
Cohen Berkley led LMS with nine points while Chad Mattox scored seven.
MMS topped Russell Middle School 35-23 last Monday night in Baskerville.
The Phoenix took a 13-9 lead to the halftime break and then pulled away in the second half for the double-digit victory.
Roberts led MMS with 10 points in the game while Lancaster scored eight and Whitehead added seven. Davis tallied five points for the Phoenix while Burnette scored three and Corey Crute added two.
Jamarion Odom led Russell (3-3) with seven points while Joshua Jones scored six, Karon Lee and Malachi Anderson tallied four apiece and Jamie Green added two points.
MMS Girls Win Two
The Mecklenburg Middle School girls’ team captured a pair of wins on the hardwood last week, topping Lunenburg 39-15 last Wednesday night.
Zariyah Jones led MMS against Lunenburg with 18 points while Londyn Crenshaw scored seven, Bradley Evans tallied six, Christy Chavis totaled four and Eldana Ayela added two points.
Zhe led Lunenburg with nine points in the contest.
MMS topped Russell 25-4 last Monday evening.
Jones led Mecklenburg with 15 points while Crenshaw scored four points, Evans tallied two and Jakkia Thomas and Chavis added one point apiece.
Brooklyn Firmat led Russell with four points.