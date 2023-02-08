Finish Campaign with a 17-1 Record
The Mecklenburg Middle School boys basketball team, the Eastern Division champions, played their hearts out but fell 46-42 in overtime to Prince Edward on Monday night in the Southside Middle School Conference tournament championship game in Cumberland.
The loss was the first for MCMS as the Phoenix finished the season with a 17-1 record.
Mecklenburg jumped out to a 13-7 lead in the first quarter but Prince Edward fought back to take a 19-15 halftime lead.
MMS took a one-point lead to the final quarter but Prince Edward forced overtime with the score tied at 42 all and then scored the only points in the extra period.
Jamir Roberts led Mecklenburg with 16 points while Raymaun Lancaster scored nine, Jacari Burnette totaled seven, Camari Whitehead tallied six and Jeremiah Davis added four.
Despite the loss, MMS coach Kevin Johnson said it was a very good season.
“This season has meant a lot to me,” said Johnson. “With the merger of the two schools. Coach Mangum and I had talked about it being one for a long time. The school and community really rallied behind these guys and it is showing everyone that uniting the two schools was a great idea. Being that I graduated from Bluestone and coached at Park View gave me the opportunity to work with some of the kids from the other side. Overall, I’m truly grateful for this opportunity and chance to bring more hardware to our beautiful school. We are better together than separated.”
MMS earned a date in the title game by dispatching CMS 48-39 on Saturday afternoon in Cumberland.
Roberts led Mecklenburg with 17 points while Burnette and Whitehead scored 11 points apiece and Lancaster tallied five and Davis added four.
The Phoenix jumped out to a 16-0 lead midway through the first quarter on their way to a 39-14 win over Amelia last Wednesday night in a quarterfinal contest in Baskerville.
Lancaster led MMS with 13 points in the game while Corey Crute scored seven, Whitehead tallied six, Roberts and Burnette totaled four, Ja’Quayl Smith and Cameron Mayo scored two apiece and Kaiden Coleman added one point.
MCMS Girls Fall in Semifinals
The Mecklenburg Middle School girls’ basketball team, the Eastern Division champions, fell to Powhatan 29-23 in a Southside Middle School tournament semifinal contest on Saturday afternoon to complete a successful 13-4 season.
MMS took an 8-6 lead to the halftime break but Powhatan rallied with a 23-15 run in the second half.
Londyn Crenshaw led MMS with eight points while Zariyah Jones scored five points, Bri Lattimore and Cierra Harris tallied four points and Bradley Evans added two points.
MCMS topped Cumberland 31-6 in a quarterfinal contest at home last Wednesday night.
Crenshaw and Evans scored seven points apiece while Jones totaled five, Latimore added four and Callie Curry, Cristy Chavis, Emma Bohannon and Jakkia Thomas finished with two points apiece.