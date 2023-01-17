The Mecklenburg County High School varsity girls’ basketball team dropped a pair of Piedmont District contests last week falling 49-34 at home to Bassett and 68-15 on the road at Magna Vista.
The two losses dropped Mecklenburg to 0-10 overall and 0-5 in the district.
Against Bassett, both teams struggled to find the range early following the holiday break but the visitors broke out on top 6-0 over the first eight minutes.
The visitors ran the lead to 10-0 before Mecklenburg’s Dazmine White hit two free-throws to get the home team on the scoreboard.
A rebound and putback by Daniya White at the 3:35 mark of the second quarter trimmed the Bassett lead to 11-4.
The Lady Phoenix got a 3-point play from Dazmine White at the 2:52 mark to cut the lead to 14-7 but Bassett ended the stanza on a 10-5 run to take a 24-12 lead to the halftime break after a long trey by Charity Whitfield was good at the buzzer.
Mecklenburg got a trey from Jordyn Maclin at the 5:34 mark of the third quarter to trim the lead to 28-17 but Bassett responded with a trey and ran the lead to 37-22 on a bucket by Aliviah Fulcher.
Mecklenburg got six straight points from Daniya White to close the gap to 39-27 late in the third quarter.
Bassett opened the final quarter on a 4-0 run to take a 45-28 lead on the way to the victory.
Daniya White led the Lady Phoenix with 13 points in the game while Gracie Ratcliff led Bassett with 17 points.
Bassett…………..6 18 17 8 - 49
Mecklenburg……0 12 10 6 - 34
Bassett – Gravely 10, Whitfield 5, Ratcliff 17, Brown 2, Pouter 3, Wimbush 10, Fulcher 2.
Mecklenburg – Janson 6, Dixon 3, Smith 1, Watkins 2, Maclin 3, Daz. White 6, Dan. White 13.
Magna Vista, 68-15
The Lady Phoenix never got going on Friday evening in a 68-15 loss on the road at Magna Vista HS
Only two players scored in the contest for Mecklenburg as Maclin tallied eight points and Daniya White added seven.
MJV’s Fall
The Mecklenburg JV’s fell 29-21 to Bassett last Tuesday night.
KK Mangrum led the Baby Phoenix with six points while Grace Walsh, Maggie Webb and Rihanna Robertson scored four points and Erica Mason scored three.
The Baby Phoenix fell at Magna Vista 48-17 on Friday.