The Mecklenburg Middle School boys’ basketball team captured its inaugural contest in school history with a hard-fought 43-27 win over Halifax last Monday night.
Trailing 20-11 at the halftime break, the Phoenix used pressure defense to get back in the game going on a 15-3 run in the third quarter to take a lead they would not relinquish.
Jacari Burnette got MMS going in the second half with a short jumper to open the frame as two buckets by Raymond Lancaster closed the Halifax deficit to 23-21 at 2:25 mark.
A driving layup by Burnette knotted the score at 23 and point guard Camari Whitehead banked in a trey as the third quarter buzzer sounded to give MMS a 26-23 lead.
A rebound and putback by Lancaster increased the Phoenix lead to five to open the fourth quarter and Jamir Roberts took advantage of a steal and layup to give MMS a 30-23 lead.
Buckets by Lancaster and Roberts extended the lead to double digits and the Phoenix cruised down the stretch to the victory.
Lancaster led MMS with 15 points while Roberts and Burnette added eight apiece.
- MMS Boys…....5 6 15 17 – 43
- HMS Boys……7 13 3 6 – 29
- MMS Boys – Baskerville 2, Whitehead 3, Davis 4, Burnette 8, Lancaster 15, Roberts 8.
- Halifax Girls, 38-14
The Lady Phoenix ran into a hot Halifax Middle School in its opener as Halifax jumped out to a 19-5 lead in the first quarter on the way to a 38-14 victory.
MMS was able to cut the deficit to 10 in the second quarter on back-to-back buckets by Jakkia Thomas and Zariyah Jones but the Lady Lions went on a 9-0 run to end the quarter and take a 28-9 lead to the halftime break.
Jones led MMS with five points in the contest.
- HMS Girls……19 9 12 2 – 38
- MMS Girls……5 4 0 5 – 14
- MMS Boys – Crenshaw 5, Evans 2, Thomas 2, Jones 5.