Phoenix XC Teams Showing Improvement

The Mecklenburg County High School cross-country teams continue to improve as the girls’ squad finished third in the most recent Piedmont District meet at Patrick County.
“They have been closing in on second-place Bassett with what is now only a ten-point difference,” said Mecklenburg coach Michael Herring.
Cassie Currin finished second in the race for the Lady Phoenix with a time of 23:50 while Arian Talliver was sixth with a time of 25:03. Natalie Adams led the Mecklenburg JV team with a time of 25:32 while Olivia Hayes finished 16th with a time of 27:24 and JV member Lilly Beatty finished in 27:24.
The Mecklenburg boys finished fifth in the meet.
“While our boys have been improving, it has been tough over the last three meets as we are missing one of our top scorers,” said Herring.
Rafferty Lee led Mecklenburg by finishing 18th with a time of 21:14 while Nicholas Vaughan finished 20th with a time of 21:20. Miguel Ballesteros finished 50th with a time of 25:36 for the Phoenix while Koehen Gill was 51st with a time of 25:55.