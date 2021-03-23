MCPS accepting Pre-K and Kindergarten registrations

Please register your child in their attendance zone and bring Proof of Residency. To register you will need: an original birth certificate, physical and immunization record, proof of residency (2 forms), a driver’s license, and proof of income for Pre-K registration only. Proof of income can take the form of a 2020 W-2, a 1040 Tax form, 6 most recent pay stubs, current TANF or SSI statement, current SNAP benefits letter with monthly income.
Please come and register even if you do not currently have all of the above items. Proof of residency and income are required to determine eligibility. The immunization record is due by the time your child starts school in the fall.
If you are registering for Pre-K, the child must attend with you. A screening may be conducted during the registration if time permits.
Pre-K students must be four years old “on or before” September 30, 2021. Kindergarten students must be five “on or before” September 30, 2021.
Head Start students must be three years old up to Kindergarten age. The program is free of charge to qualifying families.
Please wear a mask to registration and follow all COVID guidelines and precautions.