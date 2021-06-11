“When I Grow Up”; 2nd grade Clarksville students publish book

Students in Tina Owen’s 2nd grade Clarksville Elementary class are officially authors. They recently wrote a book titled “When I Grow Up” about what they would like to be when they get older.
“I gave them options of what they would like to write about and we took a vote. They all seemed very excited to tell me about what they wanted to be when they grow up,” said Mrs. Owen.
Owen said that she saw an ad on Facebook from Student Treasures offering free book publishing kits. “I thought since the school year had been so abnormal and crazy it would be a fun project. The children were very excited when I told them about it.”
The students started with a rough draft and then finalized the writing before moving on to drawing their own pictures to go along with their stories. “Mrs. Heather Gwaltney, our art teacher, helped to draw the cover for the book.”
The project took about two months to complete from beginning to end. Once the book was finalized, everything was packed in a box and sent to the company to have the book published. Four weeks later the students got to see their book for the first time.
“I am always looking for fun and exciting ways to enhance my student’s learning and this was a great project to do just that. It was a great writing lesson and it made them think outside the box. I look forward to doing this project again with my students next year!”