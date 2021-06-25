BMS Dorothy J. Harris Award

At the end of each school year, Bluestone Middle School teachers, administrators, and staff honor an eighth grade student with the Dorothy J. Harris award. Dorothy J. Harris was named the Principal of West End High School in 1944, making her the first woman ever to be named a high school principal in the Commonwealth of Virginia. She served as principal of West End High School during the era of desegregation. After desegregation in 1969, the school became Bluestone Middle School and Mrs. Harris served as the principal of Bluestone Middle School until 1979.
During Mrs. Harris’ tenure as principal, West End High School maintained its accreditation and sponsored countless students to participate in statewide competitions.
The criteria for selection for the Dorothy J. Harris award include scholarship, leadership, citizenship, and creativity. The student must make honor roll for the first three grading periods. The student must demonstrate leadership skills in multiple areas. The student must have a cooperative attitude, be courteous at all times, show concern for others, participate in extracurricular activities, have no office referrals, and give extra effort and contribution to school life.
This year's recipient of the prestigious Dorothy J. Harris Award is Naimira Mangum.