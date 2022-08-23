MCMS implements staggered start dates by grade

Greeting Phoenix Families,
We are excited to welcome our students to Mecklenburg County Middle School for the 2022-2023 school year! We hope you all are enjoying a safe and relaxing summer vacation. We are eager for you to enter a new building where many wonderful opportunities await you. As we begin this year, many exciting events in our new school will require particular instructions and attention to specific groups of students. For that reason, we will have grade level-specific orientations and a staggered start to the school year.
We are excited to announce our grade-level orientation schedule to kick off the 2022-23 school year. Students and parents/guardians are welcome to join us for this event. Parking is available in the parking lot to the west (left) of the middle school building (see enclosed map). Everyone should enter through the cafeteria located at the rear of the building. Please see the information below for additional details.
Students will need to bring their Chromebook with them so that their devices can be reactivated before the first day of school. Our tech departments will be available to help ensure student devices are working properly.
Each class level orientation will be held on the following dates:
6th Grade - Tuesday, September 6, 2022
7th Grade - Wednesday, September 7, 2022
8th Grade - Thursday, September 8, 2022
Each class level orientation will follow the schedule below:
5:00 p.m. Welcome and Remarks at the MCMS Gymnasium
5:30 p.m. Pick-up student schedules and pay fees at the MCMS Cafeteria
5:45 p.m. Find classes and meet teachers, throughout the school
7:00 p.m. Building Close
Our school year will begin with a staggered start for students, meaning all grade levels will not begin school on the same day. We will follow the schedule below for the first few days of school.
First Day of School for 6th Grade Students - Monday, September 12, 2022
7th and 8th-grade students will NOT report to school on Monday, September 12, 2022. They will engage in remote learning activities via Canvas.
First Day of School for 7th and 8th Grade Students - Tuesday, September 13, 2022
6th-grade students will NOT report to school on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. They will engage in remote learning activities via Canvas.
All students report to school on - Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
Students will engage in remote learning on the days that they do not come to school as a means of identifying potential issues on future scheduled or unscheduled remote learning days. This information will be used to develop plans moving forward to ensure all students have access to meaningful instruction remotely in the future.
All students who did not attend grade-level orientations should come to school with all the necessary supplies and be prepared to pay the appropriate fees. Parents/guardians will also need to look for forms requiring a parent/guardian signature. These forms will need to be completed, signed, and returned as soon as possible.
This is truly an exciting time for our students. This year will be filled with its own unique challenges that we will face and overcome. These challenges will, however, be far outweighed by the many points of pride and causes for celebration that we will share. We would greatly appreciate the support and involvement of all our families, as you are all valuable members of our school community. We are excited to start this school year as one school, one community, one Phoenix!
Sincerely,
Dr. Jonathan A. Dixon
Principal
Mecklenburg County Middle School