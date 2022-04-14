MECKLENBURG—Paul Nichols shared a first look at the inside of the new Middle/High School Complex now that the walls and floors are beginning to take shape. Included is a first look at the High School’s Dining Hall. The floors are done; all that is left to do is to polish the floors. The dining hall can seat up to 1,500 people, and will be open for community use.
The projected ‘substantial’ finish date is still set for August 1. Nichols explained that by substantial, he means that the building will be ready for use. Some lowest priority items may not have been obtained, but everything required for students to attend and operate as normal at school will be in place. The school’s budget also remains on track, currently standing at $109,466,015.
The current construction progress is as follows: Ceiling cover inspections have started. Installation of the permanent fixtures is still ongoing. The hanging of the cloud system in hallways has begun. They are currently installing casework. The elevators have been installed. Work on the terrazzo and resinous floors is ongoing. The ceiling grid and floor polishing is ongoing. The front curtain wall has been completed. The fuel station construction is nearing completion. Installation of the landscaping and trees has begun.
The following notable dates are upcoming:
- Installation of the ACT will begin April 11
- Wood gym floors installation to begin April 13
- CTE equipment move beginning April 18
- Completion of floor polishing on the high school’s second floor slated April 20
- Completion of the diffuser installation on the high school’s second floor on April 28
The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting is planned for Friday, August 5 with a dinner for special guests that night. There will also be a concert on Saturday, August 6. Tours will also take place on Saturday and that Sunday. Nichols also shared that tours of the building will likely begin in early June due to all of the work still being done on the inside of the complex.
The Board of Supervisors reviewed and approved a few amendments to the FY21-22 budget.
County Administrator Wayne Carter explained that, “as part of our process last month, we had several supplemental items that would require public hearings because they’re more than a 1% increase in our total budget.” He assured that there will be no additional local funds involved with any of the supplemental appropriation.
The amendment includes the following items:
- School Board Instruction line item shall increase from $34,233,378 to $36,983,378.
- School Board Federal line item shall increase from $5,682,379 to $8,578,522.
- School Board New High School Construction line item shall increase from $40,711,206 to $43,762,259.
- Industrial Stimulus Refund line item shall increase in the General Fund Budget from $44,846,930 to $50,346,930.
Southside Behavioral Health’s Director Beth Englehorn presented the Board with an update on the organization’s FY22 Budget this far. They are currently running 3% behind in earnings and 6% behind in expenses due to hiring barriers. There has also been a 23% increase in health care benefits for the staff, which Englehorn explained is not something they can predict. Some years see the number increase and some decrease. However, Southside Behavioral Health is trying to absorb some of that cost.
Board member Claudia Lundy shared that the Join Education Committee discussed new items in the 2022-23 CIP at March’s meeting. These new items include turf equipment at the new school, the hiring of an architect to design the elementary schools, a 60x100 storage warehouse at the transportation headquarters and disposal of unused furniture from the closed middle/high schools. The total cost for these projects is $1,400,000.
At the committee meeting, Mr. Carter stated that the County has funding set aside for debt service for replacing the three Elementary Schools. Based upon cost estimate, the debt service would be approximately 2.5 million per school. No decision was made on the elementary school replacements at this time.
The Budget and Finance Committee recommended the Board approve the appropriation of $17,507 that were donated to Mecklenburg County’s Sheriff’s Office. The funds—donated by various contractors at Microsoft through a Walbridge fundraiser—were donated to purchase three additional dual purpose German Shepard K-9 units and one Bloodhouse tracking K-9 unit. The Board approved this appropriation of the funds.
Similarly, the Board approved the appropriation of $212,150.25 granted to the Economic Development department from the Small Business Recovery Grant Fund.
Russell Slayton brought forth a proposed deed transfer for the water booster station located on Highway 58 between Big Fork and Boydton.
“That booster station will enhance the water distribution system that serves the Westernmost part of the county. In keeping with the county’s past practice, typically these sort of facilities are transferred to the IDA because they’re economic development. The recommendation is to transfer the 0.43 acres easement from the county to the IDA,” he explained.
The Supervisors approved the deed transfer.
Slayton also presented a plat vacation submitted by Mr. and Mrs. William Halder, Jr. The Halders came forward and asked the county to abandon a platted but unopened road that adjoins five lots in the county near Boydton.
The county worked with the Halders’ attorney to complete all necessary steps in the process. Additionally, all the adjoining landowners are supportive. As such, there was no objection to this resolution.
Finally, Mecklenburg’s citizens are invited to the East End High School marker dedication scheduled for Saturday, June 25 at 10a.m. The marker will be installed at the intersection of Dockery Road and Highways 1 & 58 in South Hill.