SVCC Runs Past Unique, 97-54

The Southside Virginia Community College men’s basketball team this season consists of front, from the left, Christian Trent, Joseph Jiggetts, Nile Atwater, Joshua Jiggetts and Marquise Petty. On the second row from left are David Gant, Lanthony Joyner, Tae Holmes and Traivon Callis. On the back are Coaches Vincent Brown and Casey Walker. Not pictured: Jermonta James. (Dennis Smith/SVCC)