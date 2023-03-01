These five senior student-athletes from Mecklenburg County High School recently signed letters of intent to play collegiate sports. Pictured from the left are Kevin Price, who will play football at Averett University; Tomas Logan, who will play football at Virginia State University; Tori Powell, who will play softball at Randolph-Macon College; Cassidy Newcomb, who will play softball at Mary Baldwin University and Carrington Sasser, who will play softball at Bluefield University.