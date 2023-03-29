Phoenix Kickers Earn First Win

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity boys’ soccer team topped Hopewell 5-0 on the road last Tuesday evening for the first regular season win in program history.
The victory improved the Phoenix to 1-1-1 on the season.
“It was a match with a lot of contact,” said Mecklenburg County HS coach Pepe Pacheco. “We didn't start very well but little by little we began to understand what we had to do to win the match. Although we had won before in a scrimmage, this was the first (regular season) win.”
Walter Hernandez and Conner Malone led Mecklenburg with two goals apiece in the victory while William Seate added one. Both of Malone’s goals came on penalty kicks.
Lady Phoenix Win
The Mecklenburg County varsity girls’ soccer team topped Hopewell 3-0 last Tuesday evening in Baskerville to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Ella Beatty scored the opening goal in the match for Mecklenburg while senior Angie Hernandez added two goals.
Coach Josh Carroll said Jakayla Degree recorded 12 saves in the shutout and was selected as Mecklenburg’s player of the game.
The JV girls topped Hopewell 5-0 last Tuesday afternoon as Emma Bohannon, who was selected as the player of the game, scored all five goals including one on a corner kick and another on a sensational 30-yard blast that curved over the goalie’s head and into the back of the net.