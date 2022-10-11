MMS Cruises Past Russell, 30-0

The Mecklenburg County Middle School football team scored touchdowns on their first four possessions at home last Wednesday evening on the way to a 30-0 win over visiting Russell Middle School in Baskerville.
The victory improved the Phoenix to 4-0 on the season.
Mecklenburg received the opening kickoff and went right to work as Jamir Roberts picked up 15-yards on a run and Amarae Jones added an 11-yard run to move the ball into the Russell red zone. After an 11-yard run by Roberts, quarterback Nicholas Hayes hit Roberts with an 8-yard touchdown pass at the 1:27 mark of the opening quarter. The 2-point conversion run by Roberts increased the Phoenix lead to 8-0.
Russell picked up one first down on their first possession of the night on a 17-yard pass completion on fourth down but the drive stalled near midfield forcing a punt.
Mecklenburg took only two plays to hit pay dirt again when Jones broke a tackle across the middle of the field and ran 59-yards for a touchdown. A 2-point conversion run by Roberts increased the lead to 16-0 at the 2:30 mark of the second quarter.
The Phoenix defense helped set up the next score when Jones came up with an interception deep in Russell territory. Hayes then hit Roberts with an 18-yard touchdown pass and Jaemahj Haskins added a 2-point conversion run for a 24-0 lead that MMS took to the halftime break.
After stopping Russell on their first offensive possession of the second half, Mecklenburg went right back to work when Chris Baskerville broke a 22-yard run to move deep into Lions’ territory. On fourth down, Hayes scored on a 5-yard touchdown run for a 30-0 lead at the 2:51 mark of the third quarter as the local team cruised to the lopsided victory.
MMS will welcome Nottoway for homecoming on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Phoenix Field.