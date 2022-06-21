Mecklenburg County Public Schools Summer Food Service Program

Mecklenburg County Public Schools will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability or age, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided during summer school at the following sites and times:
Meals available Monday through Thursday June 27 through July 20
Closed July 4. Meals will be served and consumed on site. Adults lunch meals $3.85.
- Chase City Elementary—Breakfast 8a.m. to 8:30a.m., Lunch 11a.m. to 12:30p.m.
- Clarksville Elementary—Breakfast 8a.m. to 8:30a.m., Lunch 11a.m. to 12:30p.m.
- Lacrosse Elementary—Breakfast 8a.m. to 8:30a.m., Lunch 11a.m. to 12:30p.m.
- South Hill Elementary—Breakfast 8a.m. to 8:30a.m., Lunch 11a.m. to 12:30p.m.
- Parkview High School—Breakfast 8:45a.m. to 9:15a.m., Lunch 11a.m. to 1p.m.
- Parkview High School—Lunch only August 1 through August 12, Band Camp Monday to Friday August 8 to August 12. Lunch time 11a.m. to 1p.m.
- We Care—Lunch only June 27 to July 20. Need to be registered at We Care. M-Th.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.