Middle School Roundup: MMS Teams Sweep Russell

The Mecklenburg County Middle School boys’ basketball team stayed unbeaten by winning a pair of road games last week including a 40-12 victory against Russell Middle School in Lawrenceville on Thursday.
MMS jumped out to a 21-6 halftime lead against the Lions and cruised in the second half to the victory.
Jacari Burnette and Jamir Roberts led the Mecklenburg boys with 11 points apiece while Nick Hayes scored five, Jeremiah Davis and Raymon Lancaster totaled four apiece, Camari Whitehead tallied three and Corey Crute added two.
Jamarion Odom led Russell with seven points while Vaine Taylor scored three and Karon Lee and Alvin Garnes added one point apiece.
The Phoenix jumped out to a 29-13 halftime lead on the way to a 69-33 thrashing of Lunenburg on the road last Wednesday night.
Lancaster led MMS with 16 points while Roberts and Whitehead added 15 points apiece. Jae’Mahj Haskins scored seven points for MMS while Burnette totaled five, Davis and Cameron Mayo tallied four apiece and Ja’Quayl Smith added three.
Girls Win a Pair
The MMS girls team also captured a pair of games last week after topping Russell Middle School by a 35-26 score.
Russell jumped out to a 15-14 halftime lead but Mecklenburg came back with a 21-11 run in the second half.
Bradley Evans and Londyn Crenshaw led MMS with 13 points apiece while Bri Latimore scored five points and Zariyah Jones added four.
Zella Harrison led Russell with 10 points while Jessiah Walker scored five, Brooklyn Firman tallied four, Mya Odom totaled three and London Davis and Goddess Jefferson added two points apiece.
MMS topped Lunenburg 34-7 on the road last Wednesday night.
Jones led MMS with 19 points while Emma Bohannon and Crenshaw scored five points apiece, Evans and Latimore totaled two points apiece and Natalie Madison scored one point.