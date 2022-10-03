Phoenix Fall 56-0 On the Road

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team dropped its fourth straight game on Friday, falling 56-0 on the road to a very good Weddington HS team which came in ranked eighth in the North Carolina 4A state poll.
The win improved the Warriors to 4-1 on the campaign while the Phoenix fell to 1-4.
The Warriors, located on the outskirts of Charlotte, NC., took advantage of three Phoenix fumbles and a partially blocked punt to jump out to a commanding 49-0 halftime lead.
Mecklenburg played without several key players who were out with illness or injury including two-way standout Kratavion Thomas.
“We struggled early to move the ball and we had quite a few injuries coming in,” said Mecklenburg County coach Kelvin Hutcheson. “We had a rough time against a well-coached and a very good football team.”
The Phoenix earned the first break of the night when Burdell Haskins, Jr., intercepted a pass on the first play from scrimmage to give Phoenix possession at the Warriors’ 35-yard line.
Tomar Logan, who once again was big for the local team on both sides of the ball, picked up five yards on a second down rush but the drive stalled and the Phoenix were unable to convert on fourth down.
Weddington took over and got on the scoreboard when Tyler Budge hit Aaron Gilbert with a 30-yard touchdown pass. The PAT gave the home team a 7-0 lead at the 8:30 mark of the first quarter.
The Phoenix failed to cover the ball on the ensuing kickoff and the Warriors took over at the Mecklenburg 19-yard line. After a 15-yard run, Brady Ritter scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and Scott added the PAT for a 14-0 lead at the 8:00 mark.
The Phoenix failed to get anything going on their next possession and a bad snap on a punt attempt allowed the Warriors to take over at the 2-yard line and Weddington scored on a 2-yard run and added the PAT for a 21-0 lead at the 5:41 mark of the opening quarter.
Mecklenburg forced a punt on Weddington’s next possession and the Phoenix picked up one first down before being forced to punt.
The Warriors got on the scoreboard four plays later when Nick Diamond scored on a 19-yard touchdown run. The PAT by Scott extended the lead to 28-0 at the 10:46 mark of the second quarter.
Following a Phoenix punt, Weddington got on the scoreboard again when Kobe McGill scored on a 3-yard touchdown run as the PAT increased the lead to 35-0.
Diamond added another touchdown for Weddington following a partially blocked Mecklenburg punt and the Warriors added the final score in the first half after a Phoenix turnover led to a 16-yard touchdown pass for a commanding 49-0 lead to the halftime break.
Using a running clock in the second half and with both teams substituting liberally, Weddington added a final touchdown on a 12-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.
The Phoenix did recover a turnover late in the third quarter when Kevon Oliver forced a loose ball and Anthony Dailey recovered.
Mecklenburg fumbled inside of its 30-yard line on its final possession of the night but the Warriors were content to take a knee to run out the clock.
Mecklenburg will return home on Friday to face another good team in Amherst HS, who like the Phoenix, are a member in Class 4, Region D.
The Lancers improved to 4-0 on the season with a 25-14 win over Jefferson Forest.