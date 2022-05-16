Chickens, Turkeys, and Cows, Oh My!

The Park View High FFA members transformed their agriculture shop into a barnyard menagerie with their farm animals for their recent Food for America event. The cow, chicks, turkey, pig, hens, and goat calls were heard and loved by the South Hill Elementary school third grade students as they toured through the informational stations taught by the FFA members.
The Food For America Program is an educational program focusing on agricultural literacy in elementary schools and communities. It is a program developed to assist FFA members and all agricultural education students in leadership skill development as they reach out to youth, peers and their entire communities by sharing the world of agriculture.
The younger students were taught through activities and real animals where their food comes from. Activities included Virginia agriculture products, how to grow food from seeds, making a healthy meal plate, and creating their own grain art from an assortment of grain seeds. Of course, the animals stole the show, especially the hen laying an egg, the chicks peeping, the turkey calling, the pig rooting in the straw, the young goat baying, and the one year old Black Angus steer.
This event was made possible through the dedicated efforts of all Park View High FFA members teaming together to create a magical morning for their younger peers. Additionally, PVH FFA thanks Nutrien-Ag and Sandy Fork Farm Supply for their grain seed donations.