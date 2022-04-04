The week of March 14-18, 2022 was celebrated as Agriculture Literacy Week. This annual event was established to reach and teach our younger students about the wonders of agriculture including the where and how our food is made.
Ag in the Class selected “Tales of the Dairy Godmother: Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish” as its 2022 Book of the Year. The book vibrantly illustrates Chuck being transported to a dairy farm to get the inside scoop on how his favorite creamy treat is made. An underlying theme of the book conveys the importance of completing chores.
PVH FFA had the opportunity to read and interact with extension activities to over 500 elementary students at LaCrosse and South Hill with this wonderful book.