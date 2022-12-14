With the score tied at 25 at halftime, Mecklenburg County High School varsity boys’ basketball head coach Danny Watkins reminded his team they needed to play all four quarters on Friday night to win and that’s what they did, claiming a 64-53 victory on the road at George Washington-Danville in their Piedmont District opener.
The win improved the Phoenix to 2-2 on the season while the Eagles fell to 2-1.
“I told them we have to play hard but we have to play smart,” said Coach Watkins. “It is a four quarter game. I was really proud of our younger guys. They are learning every day.”
Watkins said winning on the road in the district opener was also a big lift.
“They always have good athletes up there,” he said of playing against George Washington. “We shot the ball well from the free-throw line (19 for 26) and our guys did a good job finishing.”
The Phoenix also played good defense as Cameron Hayes took four charges for Mecklenburg in the game.
“Defensively, they are starting to grasp the man concept,” Watkins said.
The Phoenix got off to a good start in the opening quarter as the two teams dueled to a 14-14 tie. Tomar Logan led the Phoenix with five points in the first eight minutes while Hayes added four.
Logan scored four points in the second quarter to pace Mecklenburg as the two teams went to the break deadlocked at 25.
GW outscored the Phoenix 14-13 in the third quarter to open up a 39-38 lead but Mecklenburg exploded for 26 points in the final eight minutes behind 13 points from Amonta Farrar to earn the victory.
Farrar led Mecklenburg with 19 points in the game while Logan scored 16.
Johnathan Simpson led GW with 10 points while Anthony Brawnes added eight.
Mecklenburg………14 11 13 26 – 64
GW-Danville………14 11 14 14 – 53
Mecklenburg – Hayes 5, Logan 16, Thomas 6, Brooks 7, Farrar 19, Watson 7, Alexander 4.
George Washington-Danville – Dickerson 5, Ellison 7, Brawnes 8, Gwynn 2, Simpson 10, King 7, Carter 2, Broadnax 5, Prichett 3, Dabney 4.
Highland-Springs, 73-50
The Springers from Highland-Springs HS jumped out to a 40-26 halftime lead last Wednesday night on their way to a 73-50 victory over the Phoenix in non-district action in Baskerville.
Highland-Springs opened on a 20-16 first quarter run and then outscored Mecklenburg 20-10 in the second quarter to take a double-digit lead.
Logan paced the Phoenix with 10 points in the first half while Farrar scored seven and Derrion Brooks knocked down a pair of treys.
The Springers increased their lead with a 17-13 run in the third stanza on their way to the victory.
Brooks knocked down five treys and led the Phoenix with 15 points on the night while Logan scored 11 and Farrar added 10.
Danzelle led the Springers with 28 points.
Highland Springs….20 20 17 16 – 73
Mecklenburg………16 10 13 11 – 50
Mecklenburg – Hayes 1, Logan 11, Ross 4, Thomas 2, Brooks 15, Goode 3, Farrar 10, Alexander 4.
MJV’s Fall
The Mecklenburg JV team dropped a pair of games last week including a 53-32 loss to visiting Highland Springs last Wednesday night in a shortened game due to the Springers late arrival.
Jah Harris paced the Baby Phoenix with 14 points on the night while I’szwohn Bragg scored six points and Kentell Wood and JaMarcus Coleman scored four points apiece and Keyontae Simmons added three.