Clarksville Ruritan Scholarship applications due April 9

A reminder to Bluestone graduates and seniors. Clarksville Ruritan Scholarship applications are due soon.
Current undergraduate college students must have their applications postmarked by April 9, 2021. Mail the completed application to Clarksville Ruritan Club, Attn: Scholarship Committee, POBox 44, Clarksville, VA 23927.
Current Bluestone seniors must have their applications for college scholarships or for trade and vocational school grants mailed to the Clarksville Ruritan Club by April 30, 2021. Applications for seniors may also be turned in at the Bluestone Guidance office by Friday, April 30, 2021. Please follow the instructions on the application for appropriate procedures.