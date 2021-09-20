SVCC Diesel Technician Program Graduates

(L to R) Pictured are Billy McGraw, SVCC Instructor, Michael Jones of Nathalie, VA (Halifax); Marcellos Maclin of Freeman, VA (Brunswick); Jakeem Lee of Brodnax, VA (Brunswick); Jordan Maxey of Farmville, VA (Prince Edward); Joseph Pretko of Spout Spring, VA (Appomattox); and Russell Hicks, SVCC Instructor.

Southside Virginia Community College presented certificates to five graduates for completing the Diesel Technician Program on August 12, 2021 in Blackstone, Virginia.

The 22-week program provides both classroom and hands-on training and is designed to prepare students for employment as an entry-level diesel technician.

SVCC offers the Diesel Technician class in Blackstone, Virginia, at the Occupational/Technical Center in Pickett Park. For more information about the program, visit southside.edu/workforce.