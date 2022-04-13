Integration perspectives offered for incoming Class of 2023

SOUTH HILL—Park View High School’s Class of 1970 was the first to graduate after the forced integration. Now, the Classes of 1970, ’71, ’72 and ’73 offer their first-hand perspectives to the first integrated classes of Mecklenburg County High School.
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Plessy vs. Ferguson case—which declared “separate but equal” constitutional—in 1954 with the ruling of Brown vs. Board of Education. Segregation was officially ruled “inherently unequal” in the United States. However, change was not accomplished in a day as states such as Virginia mounted a “Massive Resistance” to prevent public school desegregation.
It wasn’t until the 1969-1970 school year that Mecklenburg saw its own schools integrate. The students of East End High were brought to Park View Senior High and the Class of 1970 was the first integrated class to graduate.
Students from the graduating years of ’69, ’70, ’71, ’72, and ’73 all gathered Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 to celebrate the “50+2 Year Reunion.” The graduates were able to tour Park View’s campus Friday, and a celebration was held at the Dogwood Center Saturday evening.
On Friday, some of the graduates had the chance to sit down and speak with the Classes of ’23 and ’24 as they will be undergoing their own integration next year at Mecklenburg County High School. The News Progress & South Hill Enterprise were able to interview more past students at the event on the following Saturday.
On Friday, Calvin King asked, “Are you excited for the transition?” He was surprised by the cacophony of “No!” that answered.
In his words, as the students will be attending school at a “multi-million dollar Mecklenburg High” that “resembles a college campus” and features an “expanded campus offering additional programs and career opportunities” he expected to be met with a resounding “Yes!” King and other graduate students later expressed that they understand the students’ hesitation to delve into the unknown.
“Change can be difficult. I realize that the kids want things to stay the same; that’s the safest, that’s the thing that you know best. But if you can branch out and extend yourself just a bit, then so often the positives outweigh the negatives that you’ve conjured up in your mind,” Suzanne Nesbit shared Saturday evening.
Several graduates pointed out that it wasn’t just the students who were hesitant; Gary Evans pointed out, “for the most part we just went to school and did what we were supposed to do and it all worked out fine. Our parents were much more concerned about it than we were. In fact, many of the parents chose to send their children to white academies to avoid the forced integration.”
Nesbit seconded Evans’s point: “Many of the people that I’d been in school with since first grade all went to private school in protest of the integration.” She ruminated, “it was definitely a transitional year, but I think those of us who stayed absolutely made the best of it.”
Going forward, graduates such as Tom Minor hope that, “the people in leadership and positions of authority are being positive about it and we don’t end up with people that are actually contributing to it and making the situation worse.” Minor continued, “if the leadership’s not setting an example, it’s really difficult for the kids to not be influenced by that. And that includes parents.”
Unfortunately, most school events were cancelled for the 1969-1970 school year due to the integration tensions; everyone was so nervous about the transition that they didn’t want to chance something happening during an event. There was no Homecoming as well as no yearbook at the end of the year. Students alike shared that regardless of expected tensions, there were no real issues that school year.
Only one graduate had an adverse experience from that school year to share. Brian Chavis stated, “The only bad thing I had [happen at] Park View as far as race was I when I was in the 10th grade. All the Black students including me were A/B students. But the teacher was failing us with Fs all the way. We couldn’t do anything right, until we went to our Guidance Counselor…In the fourth sixth weeks they got rid of her.”
Though the experience was negative, Chavis pointed out, “It was an experience, but we didn’t let that bother us. We kept going.”
Many of the graduates shared that they would not have had the same experiences and opportunities to meet people if it hadn’t been for the forced integration. In fact, Margaret Chavis would not have met her husband Brian Chavis otherwise.
Tom Minor also shared that in 1970 he needed a Congressional appointment for the U.S. Naval Academy; as someone without any real political connections, he couldn’t have achieved it on his own. But one of his teachers at Park View—Mrs. Claiborne—wrote a letter to her Congressman. Claiborne was a big supporter of the congressman, and Minor was able to get the appointment he needed!
The graduates all echoed one key sentiment; as Gary Evans put it, “You don’t have a choice about the consolidation of schools, but you have a choice about how you react to that and how you deal with that.”
Each graduate had their own piece of advice to offer for the upcoming classes:
- Yvonne Davis Sallie—“Be yourself; don’t try to be nobody different.”
- Willie Simmons—“You’ll find throughout your life that you’re going to have all kinds of challenges. The more you fight the challenges the more it keeps you from advancing and getting better.”
- Suzanne Nesbit—“I think that any time that there’s change it can be very intimidating, but the Class of ’70 proved that change can be a really, really positive thing…We showed that the positives far outweigh the negatives.”
- Tom Minor—“Go into it with a positive attitude, and stay focused on why they’re there, which is getting an education. That’s what those students are going to come into, and what the teachers are going to come into.”
- Margaret Chavis—“We were not rivals once we came together. You are not going to be rivals. The name of your school, the mascot that you have, what color your skin is…It’s your choice to do what’s right and stay out of the bad and encourage good conversation.”
- Gary Evans—“Be kind, and compassionate and considerate of every person you meet and that will be reciprocated to you. Reach out to people. Talk to people, and you will find that we’re all about the same and they’re there for the same reason you are.”