Bulldogs Finish Second in Regular Season; District Tourney Underway

The Brunswick High School varsity boys basketball team went 3-1 on the hardwood last week to complete a 12-2 record in the Tri-Rivers District which was good for second place in the final regular season standings behind Franklin HS.
The Bulldogs (17-4) opened the district tournament as the No. 2 seed and played host to No. 7 Southampton on Tuesday evening. The winner of that contest will meet the winner of No. 3 Greensville/No. 7 Surry on Thursday night on the higher seeds home court. The championship game will be played at the highest seed on Saturday evening.
Brunswick went right to work against Surry and jumped out to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter behind six points from Jamari Anderson.
The Bulldogs outscored the home team 19-10 in the second quarter behind eight points from Jayshaun Jones to take a commanding 38-17 lead to the halftime break.
Anderson scored 10 points in the third quarter while Jamarjae Barner knocked down a pair of treys as Brunswick blew the game open with a 22-5 run.
Jones and Anderson paced the Bulldogs with 16 points apiece while Barner added 11 in the victory.
Anthony Tynes led Surry with 14 points.
Brunswick….19 19 22 5 - 65
Surry……..….7 10 5 8 – 30
Brunswick – Tucker 7, Barner 11, Jones 16, Green 5, Mays 2, Pearson 6, Anderson 16, Harrison 2.
Surry – Drew 5, Tynes 14, Kindred 2, Williams 5, Pierce 4.
Brunswick, 68-41
The Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night in big fashion last Wednesday night by jumping out to a commanding 26-6 lead in the first quarter on the way to a 68-41 win over Windsor.
Anderson paced Brunswick with nine points in the opening quarter while Jamarkell Mays added seven.
Everyone saw floor time in the game as Mays led all scorers with 14 points and Anderson added 11.
Brunswick……26 9 19 14 - 68
Windsor……….6 14 13 8 - 41
Brunswick – Barner 7, Sadler 8, J. Richardson 2, Jones 6, Green 9, S. Richardson 3, Mays 14, Pearson 6, Anderson 11, Harrison 2.
Windsor – Wellows 5, Davis 6, McCleany 8, Pearson 11, Goesz 3, Smith 8.
Franklin, 74-65
The Bulldogs fell for the second time in the regular season to Franklin HS 74- 65 on the road last Tuesday night.
Brunswick lost the first game to Franklin 48-46 before beating them 68-63 in the Franklin Holiday tournament.
Torrance Chevon proved to be a handful for the Bulldogs last Tuesday night as the Franklin forward led all scorers with 34 points while Derrick Perry added 17.
Noah Sadler led Brunswick with 17 points in the game with eight coming in the final quarter while Anderson scored 13 and Mays added 11.
The Broncos hit 21 of 30 from the charity stripe in the contest while Brunswick was 6 of 9.
Franklin………..15 15 23 21 - 74
Brunswick……..12 15 22 16 – 65
Franklin – Moody 4, Perry 17, Bailey 1, Myrick 9, Torrance 36, Hicks 7.
Brunswick – Barner 8, Sadler 17, Jones 4, Green 8, Mays 11, Pearson 4, Anderson 13.
Brunswick, 79-43
The Bulldogs topped Windsor HS 79-43 on the road last Monday night.
Brunswick jumped out to a 21-10 first quarter lead and outscored the Dukes 22-11 in the second quarter to take a 43-21 halftime lead as everyone saw playing time in the second half.
Jamalachi Pearson led Brunswick with 20 points in the game while Mays and Barner added 11 points apiece.
Brunswick……21 22 17 19 – 79
Windsor………10 11 10 12 – 43
Brunswick – Barner 11, Sadler 7, Jones 3, Green 8, Richardson 5, Mays 11, Pearson 20, J. Richardson 5, Anderson 9.
Windsor – Williams 3, Davis 9, McCleany 9, Pearson 7, Ferguson 4, Hayslett 4, Smith 7.
JV’s Finish 11-2 on the Season
The Brunswick JV’s ended the season on an eight-game winning streak by topping Surry 40-22 on Friday night to complete an 11-2 season.
Jazavion Bentley led the Baby Bulldogs with 24 points while Marcal Hicks scored five, Jatavion Smith and Kyree Tisdale tallied four, Kamari Pryor totaled two and Amarion Bright added one.