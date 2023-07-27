The host Mecklenburg team went 1-2 in the Dixie Boys Baseball (14u) World Series that was held at Parker Park in South Hill.
The local team fell 13-3 to Diboll, Texas in its opener before rallying to top Amelia, the Virginia state champions, 2-0 in an elimination game on Sunday morning. Mecklenburg was ousted from the World Series after falling 8-7 to Spring Hill, Florida on Sunday afternoon.
With the score tied at seven in the bottom of the seventh, Spring Hill took advantage of a double, a hit batsman, an intentional walk and a single to left field to score the game winner.
Mecklenburg got off to a good start in the game scoring one run in the top of the first when Evan Hoffer singled and Dalton Whittington walked. A single by Jayce Parrish scored Whittington.
Spring Hill tied the score at one in the bottom half of the inning.
Mecklenburg took a 3-1 lead in the third inning when Hoffer singled and Whittington followed with an RBI triple. Xander Pulley ripped an RBI single to score the second run in the frame.
Florida tied the score at three in the bottom of the third inning by scoring two runs on two singles, a hit batsman, and an error.
Spring Hill took a 6-3 lead in the fourth on two walks, two hits, an error and a sac fly.
Mecklenburg rallied by scoring four runs in the top of the sixth when Parrish walked, Tucker Thompson singled, Tamon Mayo walked and Hoffer drew a bases loaded walk. Whittington followed with an RBI single, Pulley drew an RBI walk and Newton was hit by a pitch to plate a run for a 7-6 lead.
Florida scratched out one run in the bottom of the sixth to knot the score before scoring the game winner in the bottom of the seventh.
Hoffer went 3 for 3 in the game with an RBI and scored three runs for Mecklenburg while Whittington went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs and scored two. Pulley added a hit and drove in two runs while Parrish recorded a hit, scored a run and drove in a run.
Thompson went 2 for 4 for Mecklenburg in the game and scored a run while Drake Newton drove in one run and Mayo scored a run.
Ethan Murray got the start for Mecklenburg, throwing three innings and allowing only one earned run on two hits over three innings. Whittington, Hoffer and Thompson all saw mound time in relief.
Mecklenburg, 2-0
Mecklenburg pitcher Xander Pulley was sensational on the bump on Sunday morning in a 2-0 win over Amelia, the Virginia state champions, in an elimination game.
Pulley threw 6.2 innings, scattering five hits while striking out 11 and walking only two.
Dalton Whittington came in to strike out the final batter and seal the win after Pulley was pulled after throwing his 95th pitch, the maximum allowed.
The contest was scoreless until the top of the sixth inning when Hoffer walked, Whittington singled and Newton followed with an RBI single for a 1-0 lead. Whittington scored on a passed ball a few pitches later for the key insurance run.
Pulley got to two fly outs for the first two outs in the seventh before Whittington struck out the final batter to preserve the shutout.
Whittington, Pulley, Newton and Parrish all had one hit apiece for Mecklenburg.
Dawson Dunnavant took the loss for Amelia allowing three hits and two runs over four innings while striking out four and walking two. Aiden Long pitched the final two innings allowing one hit while striking out five and walking one.
Carson Dietz led Amelia with two hits while Amir Hall, Long and Dunnavant added one apiece.
Texas, 13-3
Diboll, Texas took advantage of two walks and two errors to jump out to an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning in Mecklenburg’s opener on Friday evening.
Mecklenburg answered in the bottom half of the first when Hoffer reached on a bunt single and Whittington walked. A walk by Jake Douglas loaded the bases and Thompson drew an RBI walk to cut the lead to 4-1.
Mecklenburg cut the lead to 4-2 in the second when Newton reached on an error and scored on a fielder’s choice by Hoffer.
Pulley calmed down after the first inning on the mound and retired the side in order in the second and third innings.
Ethan Murray came on in relief in the fourth inning with one batter on base and recorded a strikeout to get out of the jam.
Mecklenburg cut the deficit to 4-3 in the fourth when Kam Phillips walked and scored on an infield single by Hoffer.
Texas answered with two runs in the top of the fifth, two in the sixth and then put the game away with six in the seventh.
Hoffer led Mecklenburg with two hits while Parrish and Pulley added one hit apiece.
Pulley took the loss on the mound but struck out five over 3.1 innings. Murray and Parrish also saw mound time in the contest.