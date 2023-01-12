The Mecklenburg County Middle School boys’ basketball team stayed unbeaten on the season on Thursday evening by smashing Amelia 48-9 in its first game back from the holiday break.
Camari Whitehead hit two treys and scored 12 points in the opening quarter as MCMS jumped out to a commanding 24-3 lead on the way to the lopsided victory.
Whitehead led the team with 12 points while Jamir Roberts and Jeremiah Davis scored eight points, Raymond Lancaster and Jae’Mahj Haskins scored six apiece and Jacari Burnette, Cameron Mayo and JD Richardson scored two points apiece.
The MCMS girls also cruised to a lopsided victory with a 34-2 win over Amelia.
Zariyah Jones paced the Lady Phoenix with 10 points in the game while Londyn Crenshaw and Emma Bohannon scored seven points apiece and Bradley Evans added four. Callie Curry, Cierra Harris and Bri Latimore scored two points apiece.