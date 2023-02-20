The top-seeded Brunswick High School girls varsity basketball team added a Tri-Rivers District tournament title to their regular season championship by topping visiting Windsor HS 48-37 in a hard-fought contest on Friday night in Lawrenceville.
The victory improved the Lady Bulldogs to 20-2 on the season while Windsor fell to 16-6.
The Lady Dukes got off to a great start jumping out to an 18-10 lead in the first quarter and outscoring Brunswick 9-6 in the second to take a 27-16 lead to the halftime break.
Windsor led by as many as 16 in the second half before the Lady Bulldogs began cutting into the lead in the third quarter with a 10-8 run and then exploded for a 22-2 run in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory.
Lakera Hill led the way in the final stanza with eight points while Brianna Simmons scored seven and Alexandria Harrison added five.
Simmons led Brunswick with 15 points on the night while Hill scored 12 and Harrison added 11.
Mariah Stephenson led Windsor with 18 points.
Brunswick……10 6 10 22 - 48
Windsor………18 9 8 2 – 37
Brunswick – Seward 2, L. Hill 12, A. Hill 2, Smith 6, Simmons 15, Harrison 11.
Windsor – Williams 2, M. Stephenson 15, Warren 9, Towns 3, Carr 6, S. Stephenson 2.
Brunswick, 59-29
The Lady Bulldogs broke out to a 15-3 lead early in the second quarter and then pulled away down the stretch for a 59-29 win over Surry HS last Wednesday night in a tournament semifinal contest.
Harrison scored six points in the opening quarter as Brunswick grabbed a 10-3 lead and then a steal and layup and a short jumper by Hill increased the lead to 15-3 at the 5:14 mark of the second quarter.
Surry fought back to cut the Lady Bulldogs lead to 23-10 at the halftime break.
Brunswick began to pull away in the third quarter as a bucket by Simmons increased the lead to 36-20.
It was all Brunswick in the final quarter as the Lady Bulldogs outscored the visitors 22-4 to put the wraps on the victory.
Harrison led Brunswick with 21 points while L. Hill added 18.
K’niyah White led Surry with nine points.
Brunswick……10 13 14 22 - 59
Surry…………..3 7 15 4 – 29
Brunswick – Toledo 3, L. Hill 18, M. Smith 2, A. Hill 2, A. Smith 7, Simons 6, Harrison 21.
Surry – Shaw 8, Rowland 8, James 4, White 9.
First Round Bye
The Lady Bulldogs are expected to earn the top seed in the 2A regional playoffs and will have a bye in Friday’s first round. Brunswick is expected to play host to a second-round contest on Tuesday.
Brunswick coach Terry Stith said he is proud of his young team that is hoping to make a return trip to the Class 2 state tournament this year.
He said good guard play will be the key for the Lady Bulldogs in the regionals.
“It will mean a lot to be able to play at home,” he said. “The main thing for us is good guard play. Lakera Hill has been playing well and everything builds off of her.”
Junior forward Alexandria Harrison is also having a big year for Brunswick and has scored over 400 points while Brianna Simmons gives Brunswick another talented interior player.
“Their progression has been great,” he said.