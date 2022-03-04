Summer Governor’s School applications due March 31

Greensville County High School.

The 2022 Meherrin Summer Regional Governor’s School sponsored by the Virginia Department of Education for identified gifted students in the General Intellectual Aptitude area in current grades 4-7 will be held at Greensville County High School on July 11-14 & 18-21, 2022. Participating counties include Greensville, Mecklenburg, Brunswick, Southampton, and Sussex. For more information, contact Brenda Matthews by calling 434-634-2195 emailing her at bmatthews@gcps1.com.

The deadline for applications is March 31, 2022.