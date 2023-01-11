Trailing by one with 3.4 seconds left, Mecklenburg County High School sophomore Derrion Brooks calmly hit two free-throws to seal a 61-60 victory over visiting Magna Vista HS on Friday night in a Piedmont District contest in Baskerville.
The victory improved Mecklenburg to 5-6 overall and 3-2 in the district while the Warriors fell to 3-10 overall and 0-4 in the district.
“He showed a lot of heart hitting both and we needed them,” said Mecklenburg County coach Danny Watkins of the winning free-throws. “I wish it would not have come down to that but we found a way to win and keep it moving.”
Leading 28-26 at the halftime break, Magna Vista heated up in the third quarter going on an 8-0 run midway through to open up a 38-32 lead on a trey by Javin Hairston at the 3:10 mark.
Mecklenburg fought back as Kratavion Thomas hit a trey and Sayvon Logan scored on a rebound and putback to knot the score at the 1:33 mark.
Two straight buckets by Koby Alexander gave the Phoenix a 42-38 lead.
Alexander continued his hot offensive streak with five straight points to open the final quarter to give Mecklenburg a 47-42 lead at the 6:15 mark.
Two straight buckets by Tomar Logan gave the Phoenix a 55-49 lead with 2:29 left to play.
The Warriors clawed back as TraQuan Hairston hit a runner and Jaken Ford hit two free-throws following a technical foul on the court.
A bucket by TraQuan Hairston at the 1:04 mark tied the score at 55.
Brooks hit two free-throws with 57 seconds left and the Warriors were not able to convert on two shot attempts in the paint before Cameron Hayes and Alvian Lewis both hit free-throws for a 59-55 lead with 30 seconds left to play.
The Warriors got a bucket by Ethan Stockton with 21 seconds left and Mecklenburg missed two free-throws after being fouled with 18 seconds left.
J .Hairston took the ball the ball the length of the court for Magna Vista and hit a runner and then made the free-throw after a foul was called for a 60-59 lead with eight seconds left to play.
Tomar Logan led Mecklenburg with 18 points in the game while Alexander and S. Logan added nine points apiece.
Mecklenburg………11 17 14 19 - 61
Magna Vista…….…16 10 14 20 – 60
Mecklenburg – Hayes 6, T. Logan 18, Thomas 3, Brooks 7, S. Logan 9, Farrar 5, Alexander 9, Watson 2, Lewis 2.
Magna Vista – Moves 4, T. Hairston 10, Ford 7, Bokman 7, J. Hairston 11, J. Schoffield 1, Stockton 13, Millnor 3.
Bassett, 75-51
The Phoenix fell 75-51 on the road at Bassett HS last Tuesday night in a district contest.
Tied at nine after the opening quarter, Bassett outscored Mecklenburg 18-9 in the second quarter to take a 27-16 lead to the halftime break.
Both teams heated up offensively in the third quarter but Bassett took an 11-point lead to the final quarter and pulled away for the victory.
Gilbert led Bassett with 20 points on the night while J. Hairston added 19.
Amonta Farrar and T. Logan scored 12 points apiece to pace Mecklenburg.
Bassett…………9 18 26 22 – 75
Mecklenburg…..9 7 24 11 – 51
Bassett – Shain 1, Coca-Lobo 7, Harbour 9, Stokes 9, Payne 4, Gilbert 20, Perkins 5, J. Hairston 19.
Mecklenburg – Lewis 4, Hayes 3, Logan 12, Ross 4, Thomas 8, Farrar 12, Alexander 2, Pamplin 2.
MVJV’s, 46-41
The Magna Vista JV’s topped Mecklenburg 46-41 on Friday night to drop the Baby Phoenix to 2-8 on the season.
Trailing 34-30 at the end of the third quarter, Mecklenburg got treys from Jah Harris and Keyontae Simmons to close to 42-40 with 2:07 left to play but that was as close as they would get.
Harris led the Baby Phoenix with 21 points in the game.
The Mecklenburg JV’s fell 61-37 at Bassett last Tuesday night.
Harris led the Baby Phoenix with 12 points while I’szwohn Bragg added nine points.