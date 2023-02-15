Early in the fourth quarter on Friday evening, the fourth-seeded Mecklenburg County High School boys basketball team was clicking on all cylinders as the Phoenix opened up a 44-34 lead on a short jumper by Tomar Logan in a Piedmont District quarterfinal contest against Martinsville HS in Baskerville.
But there was a feeling in the air that the fifth-seeded Bulldogs were not going to go away without a final push and that is exactly what happened as Martinsville responded with a 10-0 run to knot the score at 44 with 3:18 left to play.
After the Phoenix missed the front end of a one-and-one, E’Marius Tinsley scored with 1:13 to play to give the Bulldogs a 46-44 lead.
Martinsville then missed the front end of two one-and-one opportunities and Mecklenburg took advantage of the second when Amonta Farrar scored on a floater with 15 seconds left to knot the score at 46.
After Martinsville missed a shot for the lead with eight seconds left, T. Logan was fouled while pushing the ball upcourt and he made the second free-throw with 2.1 seconds left for the game winner.
The victory improved Mecklenburg to 8-12 and advanced them to a semifinal contest against top-seeded Tunstall HS on Tuesday evening.
“We made it a lot closer than what it had to be but I am proud of them. We hit a big free-throw coming down at the end,” said Phoenix coach Danny Watkins. “It was a low scoring game and we were switching from man to zone to try and keep them off-balance.”
The Phoenix got off to a good start in the game, jumping out to a 10-4 lead at the 3:56 mark of the first quarter on a trey by Farrar.
Mecklenburg increased its lead to 12-6 on a runner by Derrion Brooks at the 3:14 mark before the Bulldogs ended the quarter on a 7-2 run to cut the lead to 14-13.
The Phoenix got a bucket by Sayvon Logan late in the second quarter to knot the score at 24 going into the halftime break.
Mecklenburg opened the second half on a 9-0 run to take a 35-24 lead on a 3-point play by Cameron Hayes.
The Phoenix kept the lead at 10 until the late Martinsville run in the fourth quarter set up the thrilling ending to the game.
Farrar led Mecklenburg with 14 points in the contest while T. Logan added 13.
Tinsley led Martinsville with 22 points.
The Phoenix will open 4D regional play on Friday and are expected to be a No. 8 seed when pairings are announced, setting them up for a date against top-seeded EC Glass in Lynchburg.
Mecklenburg………14 10 18 5 - 47
Martinsville………..13 11 10 12 – 46
Mecklenburg – Hayes 5, T. Logan 13, Thomas 3, Brooks 4, Farrar 14, Alexander 2, S. Logan 6.
Martinsville – Jones 4, Tinsley 22, Dickerson 4, Martin 3, Poeston 3, Long 7, Evans 2.