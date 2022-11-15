Baby Phoenix Give GW a Scare

The Mecklenburg County High School junior varsity football team gave undefeated George Washington-Danville a scare last Wednesday night before the visitors pulled away in the second half for a 40-20 victory.
The win improved the Baby Eagles to 9-0 on the season while the Mecklenburg JV’s finished the campaign with a 2-2-1 record.
The Baby Phoenix set the tone on the first play from scrimmage when Shamareon Rainey took a handoff and raced for a 65-yard touchdown. Quarterback Derrion Brooks added a 2-point conversion run to give Mecklenburg an 8-0 lead just twenty seconds into the game.
GW answered on their first possession scoring on a 1-yard run and adding a 2-point conversion run to knot the score at the 7:46 mark.
Mecklenburg kept the pedal to the metal and Brooks hooked up with Alvian Lewis on a sensational grab that went for a 38-yard touchdown and a 14-8 lead at the 4:48 mark of the opening quarter.
GW once again answered. After a 53-yard pass completion, the Baby Eagles scored on a 4-yard run to knot the score at 14 at the 3:24 mark.
The two teams exchanged interceptions on their next offensive possessions before Mecklenburg’s Iszwohn Bragg came up with another pick on the final play of the first quarter.
GW took the lead at the 5:14 mark of the second quarter on an 8-yard touchdown run for a 20-14 lead.
The Baby Phoenix Keyontae Simmons came up with an interception with 46 seconds left in the first half on the 1-yard line.
The GW defense flexed its muscle and Mecklenburg was still faced with fourth and long from the 1-yard line when the GW sideline was whistled for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Mecklenburg took advantage of the automatic first down and Brooks hooked up with Rainey on an 84-yard touchdown pass to knot the score at 20 at the halftime break.
The Baby Eagles scored on their first two possessions of the second half to open up a 34-20 at the 3:05 mark of the third quarter and then added a final score in the fourth quarter.